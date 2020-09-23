By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Barcelona’s defender, Nelson Semedo has signed a three-year deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club in a deal worth 30 million euros plus 10 more in variables.

The Barcelona defender has been linked to Molineux Stadium since they lost Matt Doherty to Tottenham.

Nelson Semedo since he joined Barcelona from Benfica in 2017, has won two La Liga titles and the Cope del Rey for the Spanish giants. However, since Barcelona’s tragic loss in the champions’ league last season, the full-back has been part of team members to be axed.

Upon his signing for wolves, he becomes their fifth signing this summer after Fabio Silva, Fernando Marcal, Vitor Ferreira, and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Semedo could make his debut in the Premier League against West Ham on Sunday.

Wolves executive chairman, Jeff Shi in his comment said it isn’t often that they have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club.

”Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart,” he added.