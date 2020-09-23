By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Spanish professional football club, Barcelona, has promoted one of its players, Ansu Fati to play in its first team.

The 17-year-old player from Guinea-Bissau will play wearing number 22, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros.

This was disclosed by the management of Barcelona via their website and twitter page.

Former player, Arturo Vidal wore the number 22 for the last two seasons.

Ansu Fati scored 8 goals in 33 appearances in his debut season and is certainly the most exciting prospect in the current Barcelona squad.

Ronald Koeman seems to have a lot of trust in the youngster and he figures to have a big role all season on the left-wing.