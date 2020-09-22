Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has suspended the management of the State Internal Revenue Service with immediate effect.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Muhammed said that the suspension was due to alleged violation of corporate governance in the service as revealed by its 2019 Audited Financial Report.

“The decision of the governor was to ensure that the service carries out its activities with excellent corporate governance, utmost transparency and accountability,” he said.

Muhammed added that the governor also approved the constitution of an interim management committee to oversee the daily affairs of the service.

The committee will be chaired by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Idris Asiru, while the state Accountant General, Alhaji Momoh Jibrin, as secretary.

Other members were the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, the Auditor General, Alhaji Yakubu Okala, and the Auditor-General Local Government Service, Alhaji Usman Ododo.