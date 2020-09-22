By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the developmental projects of his administration are designed to create rapid economic growth.

Wike, in a statement said the urban renewal programme of his administration was a huge success.

According to him, it is amazing to see the speed of construction at the various flyover sites that would improve the economic status of the State.

“Look at the stages of work. They made us a promise to complete the flyovers on February 2021. This is September 2020 and the Rebisi flyover is at 95 per cent completion stage.

“The same goes for Rumuogba and the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovers. I am also amazed at the speed with which the Rumuola flyover is going.

“That tells you why we chose one of the best construction companies, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. So, we are happy with the money we have spent. This efforts will open up the economy of the State.

“We have turned around the aesthetics of the State with enduring infrastructure with our urban renewal programme. Those who were here about five years ago, will be amazed at what is on ground now,” he said.

Wike said he would continue to use available resources to position the State as an Investors’ Haven.

“We thank God to be chosen among seven million people in Rivers State to preside over its affairs. That makes us to remain committed to the mandate.

“I am giving my best, using available resources. So far, we have not disappointed the people of the State.

“It is my wish to be remembered by the legacies I will leave behind. First, we have used infrastructure to create economic activities and provide employment to the youths.

“With the Real Madrid Football Academy, we are determined to improve the skills of youths. They can actualise their dreams of becoming football stars.

“Look at the Mother and Child Hospital. It is at furnishing stage. We have also provided social amenities in all the Local Government Areas,” he stated.

The Governor inspected the Rebisi and the Rumuola flyovers, and the Real Madrid Football Academy both in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State .