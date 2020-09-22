Trickytee, the funny housemate on this year’s BBNaija game has revealed his plans.

He told Ebuka in an interview that he would love to go into film making full time.

Trickytee, whose real name is Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist and Lagos resident who hails from Bayelsa State.

He stayed nine weeks in the house and got evicted alongside Ozo.

Trickytee doesn’t think any of the love affairs that happened between the housemates would grow into anything tangible, due to the fact that they were playing a game.

He also stated that Laycon is the housemate playing the best game, while Neo is playing the worst. Watch the visual below.