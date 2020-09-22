The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) said it has postponed its planned nationwide protest scheduled for Sept. 23 till Sept. 28.

Its Chairman, Lagos State Council, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo said in Lagos that the union decided to postpone it in order to hold a unified protest with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Ekundayo said that the Federal Government and organised labour were yet to reach an agreement as regard the price of electricity and petrol, being the subject of disagreement.

“TUC’s ultimatum ended today (Sept. 22); meanwhile, NLC’s ultimatum will end on Sept. 28.

“So, those are two ultimatums, and the labour movement should not work that way; so, we have to harmonise our moves together.

“At the national level, it was agreed that we collapse together, instead of starting something now and another joining.

“It was agreed that we all wait till Sept. 28,” he said.

TUC on Sept. 14 issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to reverse the hike in electricity and petrol price.