By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular cleric and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, was ambivalent in his prediction of the outcome of Ondo State governorship election.

In one breath, he said incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu would not win the election.

But in another breath, he said he could win through what he called “manipulation and technicality”, predictably the language of Akeredolu’s opponents, if they lose to him.

Primate Ayodele said the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and ZLP candidate, Agboola Ajayi are out to beat him.

However, Ayodele played safe about predicting the winner between Jegede or Ajayi, if Akeredolu loses.

‘‘Rotimi Akeredolu will not win Ondo election except through manipulations and technicality”, Ayodele said.

“He must not underrate anybody, the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede and ZLP, Agboola Ajayi are out to beat him”.

Without mentioning whether he had conducted an opinion poll, Primate Ayodele also claimed that Ondo people have rejected the governor and all the crowd he sees would not give him victory at the polls.

“He should wake up, strategize and right his wrongs if he wants to win or else, he will lose gallantly except through manipulations”, Ayodele said.