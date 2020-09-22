By Jennifer Okundia

The 28-year-old dancer and reality TV star Praise Nelson and his son Jamie, are the cutest father and son to grace social media lately.

Praise has continuously put his son in the spotlight ever since he stepped out of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

He is a proud father and never hides the truth about his family even during his stay in the house.

One of the housemates Vee was initially into him but had to jump ship after he gave an update that he is engaged.

Although, his relationship status did not stop him from catching a cruise with other female housemates. But he always made it clear he loves his family.

Check out his lovely pictures with his son Jamie below: