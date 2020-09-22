By Jethro Ibileke

A former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has congratulated Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election.

Oyegun, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that egocentric politicking could be overcome.

“Please accept my deepest congratulations, Mr. Governor on your re-election as Governor of our great Edo State.

“You and your exemplary Deputy have shown that with good work and principled leadership, the ills of overbearing and egocentric politicking in our nation can be overcome.”

He noted: “Your very significant victory marks a watershed in Edo and indeed Nigerian politics and so places additional responsibilities on your shoulders.”

“I wish you and your Deputy four more years of inspired and productive leadership of our people who have reposed so much confidence in you,” Odigie-Oyegun added.