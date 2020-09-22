By Jethro Ibileke

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has called on former National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole to join him in building the state as the fight is over.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been engaged in bitter war over control of the state, but the Governor emerged victorious at the weekend when he won re-election.

However, receiving his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday in Benin, Edo State, Obaseki extended the olive branch to Oshiomhole, the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and other members of the party to join hands with his administration in developing the state.

“I use this opportunity to reach out to our brothers on the other side of the divide as we are one family in the pursuit to provide public good for our citizens.

”The election shows that they trust us more now to provide leadership. It doesn’t mean the opposition parties don’t have a role to play.”

“I use this opportunity to extend the hands of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his other colleagues in the APC as well as other parties to join hands with us to move Edo forward.

“I call on Adams Oshiomhole that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house which he was part of in laying the foundation. We have no malice but only disagree on the approach in moving Edo forward,” he said.