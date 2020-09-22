By Yunus Yusuf/Ikeja

Domestic airline operators risk losing their licences over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) warned on Monday.

The NCAA Director General, Mr Musa Nuhu, issued the warning in a letter to all operators (DG39/20) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/267, dated Sept. 21, on Monday in Lagos.

The letter bore the title: “Non-Compliance with COVID-19 Protocols’’.

Nuhu said the warning was necessary because some domestic airlines have been flouting the protocols.

The director general added that continuous breach of the rules would attract severe penalties, including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

“These protocols were released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/ 11/16/260, dated Sept. 4 and an Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006, also dated Sept. 4.

“Approval for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocols.”

Nuhu added that this was a warning to all domestic operators who were not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately. (NAN)