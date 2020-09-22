By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, on Monday said all is now ready for a nationwide protest over the refusal of the Federal Government to reverse recent increase in prices fuel and electricity tariff.

The Federal Government had recently hike the prices of fuel to N160 per litre, signifying full deregulation of fuel price regime which will now be controlled by forces of supply and demand at the international market.

The government also hiked electricity tariff by over 100 percent.

A meeting between the Congress and government last Tuesday was deadlock as the government insisted that the hike in prices would remain.

But the NLC, on Tuesday after its National Executive Council meeting said the mother of all protest would kick-off on 28 September, 2020.

Ayuba Wabba, National President, NLC said there was no going back on the massive protest as the government had refused to accede to labour’s demand.

According to him, all Chairmen of NLC in the 36 states of the federation had agreed that the protest should go on to force the government to reverse the unwarranted hike.