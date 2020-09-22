By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United have progressed to the fourth round in the Carabao Cup, after brushing aside championship side, Luton Town 3-0.

The match was Manchester United’s first win of the season.

Mata, Rashford, and Greenwood were on target for the red devils to seal their win in style.

Mata got on the scoresheet first from the penalty spot 1 minute to half time. Rashford doubled the visitors lead in the 88th minute as Greenwood sealed United’s victory in the 90th minute.

Manchester United dominated the match with 65 percent ball possession throughout the match and fired on target 11 times.

United will play either Preston or Brighton (who play Wednesday) in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.