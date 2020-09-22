By Adejoke Adeleye

The National President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPPAN), Otunba Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin has charged leaders in the country to desist from making utterances capable of disintegrating Nigeria.

Mr. Latin, the CEO of Mr. Latin TV and Mr. Latin Foundation also urged leaders to always promote peaceful co-existence among their people.

The Nollywood actor gave the charge in Abeokuta yesterday in a statement to mark the year 2020 World Peace Day.

The actor, producer and director said, “it is getting clearer that Nigeria needs to be united more than ever and our leaders must play their role in ensuring that Nigerians live in peace and harmony.”

“Our leaders must desist from making utterances that are capable of setting the country on fire. They must play their role by preaching unity, peace and harmony.

“It is also clearer now than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Rather, our common enemy is hunger, poverty and this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must all come together as one and fight these enemies of Nigeria because in unity lies our strength”, the actor said.

He stressed the importance of peace in the society and called for peaceful resolutions of all issues on Nigeria nationhood.