By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Aviary Association Worldwide, Gateway Chapter, has charged Nigerian leaders to ensure peaceful coexistence among Nigerians by not being partial.

The group led by its Southwest Coordinator Mr Oluwabukola Fabunmi and the state President Mr Babatunde Elegbede made the call while speaking with newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalist Secretariat, Okelewo Abeokuta to mark the International peace Day, themed: “Shaping Peace Together”.

The coordinator noted that the leaders should make amends with the aggrieved members of the society.

Fabunmi hinted that COVID-19 pandemic had shaken the source of livelihood of many Nigerians, hence the need to assist the less privileged to ensure they are at peace.

The group called on every Nigerian to embrace peaceful coexistence.

Also the Secretary of the Gateway Chapter of the association, Dayo Olubiyi in a remark stressed the importance of peace in the society and called for peaceful resolutions of all issues on Nigeria’s nationhood.