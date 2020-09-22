Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for reforms at the United Nations (UN).

Modi said this at a high-level meeting at the UN to mark the 75th anniversary of the organisation.

The event opened the high-level week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which will run until Sept. 29.

For the first time, the leaders’ speeches are shown in the video conference mode due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We pay tribute to all those who’ve advanced the cause of peace and development under the UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India has been a leading contributor.

“However… the original mission remains incomplete,” Modi said.

He said work still needed to be done in preventing conflict, ensuring development, addressing climate change, reducing inequality and using digital technologies.

“The declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the UN itself. We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated structures without comprehensive reforms. The UN faces a crisis of confidence.

For today’s interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare,” Modi said.

Sputnik/NAN