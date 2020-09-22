Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday confirmed that the remaining operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) allegedly kidnapped by suspected bandits, had been freed.

The governor said this when he received the Market Enterprise Development Advisor, Fatima Buhari, in Lafia.

Earlier, 26 officers were travelling for training at the FRSC’s Academy at Udi in Enugu State when they were abducted by suspected bandits

However, three out of the 26 operatives were rescued.

Sule commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, other security agencies and all those who worked hard to free the remaining operatives of the FRSC.

“I am happy to announce that all the 26 members of the FRSC that were recently kidnapped were released yesterday (Monday).

“I want to thank all the security agencies and all those who worked very hard to ensure that we achieved that feat.

“I want to thank them for all the efforts they are making in order to ensure that Nasarawa State remains safe,’’ he said.