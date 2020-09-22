DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom adressing policemen.

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Accra Region Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom has asked police officers to reduce the number of sex rounds they undertake ahead of the general election.

The police commander said it is necessary because sex romp affects energy levels which they need to save and be fit for the looming election.

“Control yourself, we all need the energy to work during the election. I want to advise that you eat well and reduce your sex round so you would have the energy to work well during and after 2020 election,” DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom said.

The police commander also warned that police officers should not get involved in any political activity. Rather, they should remain neutral and professional on the job.

Ghana’s general election is set to hold December 7. Incumbent president, Nana Akufo-Addo is vying for a second tenure in office.

John Mahma, his stiff competitor, is also hopeful that he gets reelected after losing power in 2017.