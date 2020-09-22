Ivanovic gets West Brom Debut

By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Chelsea defender, Branislav Ivanovic who joined West Brom during the summer has featured in his first match for the newly-promoted side.

Unfortunately for the defender, West Brom lost the match on penalties.

The baggies slumped to defeat against Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup after extra time. Hal Robson Kanu gave West Brom the lead from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

The lead was short-lived as Emiliano Marcondes equalized for Brentford 2 minutes after. Robson Kanu got another goal from the penalty spot again to give West Brom the lead for the second time.

Marcus Forss came to Brentford’s rescue this time, scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot.

The match ended 2-2 following extra time and was decided by a penalty shootout. Brentford won the penalty kick 5-4 after Grady Diangana’s penalty was saved by David Raya.