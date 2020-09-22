By Kazeem Ugbodaga

There was fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Oshodi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday.

The fire, which emanated from a faulty air conditioner on the second floor of the building led to staff of the authority scampering to safety.

General Manager, LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, in a statement issued by Filade Olumide, Asstant Director, Public Affairs, said the fire was minor and that immediately the fire was noticed on the air conditioner, the headquarter staff following the past fire drill training, evacuated the building to a muster point where head count was taken while some of the staff trained in proper fire drill used the fire extinguishers located on all the floors of the building to douse the fire.

He said the fire service were immediately summoned through a telephone call.

Oduyoye noted that the Lagos State Fire Service promptly responded to the call, put out the fire which was still slightly burning from the air conditioner and ensured that the fire did not spread inside the office it occurred or the whole building.

The General Manager thanked all the staff and the Firemen for taking prompt action thereby averting the untold damage that could have occurred to the human and material resources of the Agency which could have been a setback, he further enjoined all to always alert to the happenings in their environment at all times.