Obaseki receiving his Certificate of Return from Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday presented Certificates of Returns to Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu receiving his Certificate of Return

Obaseki emerged winner of the governorship election held in Edo State on Saturday, polling 307,955 votes to defeat his contestant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, who got 223,619 votes.

He was declared winner of the election, having polled majority of the votes cast in 18 Local Government Area of Edo State.

Obaseki signing to receive his certificate of return

For winning the election, he and his deputy were presented with Certificates of Return at the INEC’s office in Benin on Monday.

Shaibu signing to receive his certificate of return

The National Commissioner, supervising Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu has presented the Certificates of Return to Obaseki and Shaibu.

