By Jethro Ibileke

Edo University Iyamho, has concluded arrangement for the commencement of Post UTME screening exercise for the 2020/2021 new academic session.

The exercise will hold on Thursday September 24, 2020, at the University’s auditorium.

This follows the successful completion of the 2019/2020 academic session which was conducted through the University’s online CANVAS/LSM, line with the observance of all COVID-19 protocols of the federal government.

According to the Registrar, Dr. Isoken Ogboro, the University which graduated her second batch of students with the conclusion of the 2019/2020 session examinations last week, has scheduled the 2020/2021 academic year to commence on the 16th of November 2020.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, disclosed that the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session online despite the Covid-19 pandemic was in line with University’s calendar which was hinged on the acquisition and utilization of the CANVAS – Learning Management System.

He noted that the University is among the very few Universities in the world where academic activities did not shut down due to the novel Coronavirus, in the belief that the University is set up to finding solutions to new challenges.

Aluyor enjoined all qualified candidates who have obtained the minimum JAMB requirements for admission, including those who wrote this year’s WAEC and NECO examinations and are awaiting results to take advantage of the post UTME exercise to join the screening process as their academic dreams are assured.

“Established with a mandate of producing leaders of tomorrow in various fields of learning, the University is poised to give your child that education you may be thinking of acquiring from the best universities around the world,” Aluyor said.