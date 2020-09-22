Executive Chairman Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, said the state is ready to host the Edo 2020 Sports Festival but will wait for the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to give clearance.

Dudu-Orumen disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Sports Festival Committee had earlier suggested Oct. 22, as the date for the opening of the Games Village and Oct. 25, for the commencement of the festival proper, a suggestion the Federal Government was expected to accept or reject.

He said the state was ready for the festival but must follow the COVID-19 protocols to ensure that athletes and officials were not exposed to danger during the festival.

“Let me, first of all, thank God Almighty for giving us victory by returning a visionary governor; the man who has the vision to change Edo State, and all the interest he has in all the sectors will now receive a fresh boost.

“For the Sports Festival, it is still subject to the clearance from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Ministry of Sports.

“Edo State is ready for the sports festival but we need the clearance from the PTF and the Ministry of Sports to be able to progress, and going by the dictates of COVID-19 protocols, we will wait.

“I am sure the Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu will make a representation on that, but the final decision is left with the PTF,” he said.

The sports administrator noted that the postponement of the sports festival due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise as it gave the state the opportunity of a new arrangement.

He pleaded with the state governor to ensure that the commission had all the support needed to succeed.

“The future of Sports in Edo State depends on the latitude given to me and those in charge of the games to implement their programmes which the governor has approved.

“Edo State Sports Commission will come good with Gov. Obaseki’s second term; I am sure the governor will respond accordingly,” he added.