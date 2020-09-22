British Cabinet office minister, Michael Gove, said plans for English Premier League fans to return to stadiums and watch live matches by October have been suspended.

He said the staged return of fans would be paused and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, would reel out new measures.

“We were looking at a staged programme of more people returning. It wasn’t going to be the case that we were going to have stadiums thronged with fans,” he said.

“We’re looking at how we can, for the moment, pause that programme, but what we do want to do is to make sure that, as and when circumstances allow, get more people back.

The plans for fans to return were placed under review after a sudden rise in coronavirus cases earlier this month. The UK COVID-19 alert level moved to 4 implying that transmission is high or rising exponentially.

The English Premier League has also sent a letter to the government to warn that football stands to lose £100m a month while games are played behind closed doors.