American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, has been pictured rocking her wedding band, more than a week after filing a divorce suit from her hubby Offset.

Cardi, 27, has stated that her divorce wasn’t as a result of cheating or Offset having a baby outside their marriage, but that she got tired of arguing, while also mentioning that people grow apart.

Sharing a picture on her page where she wore a white dress, the ‘WAP’ crooner penned the caption ; All white and pearly.

Offset punching the air somewhere right now

That divorce glow hit different 😍

She got offsets ring still on 🤨

You look good 🔥

Speaking on the divorce, American show host Wendy Williams stated that she hoped the couple were not pulling a stunt with their separation.

The couple who got married in a secret wedding in 2017, have a daughter together.