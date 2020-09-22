By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy is excited as his Grammy-nominated album, ‘African Giant’ is announced as the first Nigerian album to gain silver status in the United Kingdom.

Silver certification in the UK means an album has sold 60,000 copies.

The album, a mixture of Afrobeats, Afrobeat, dancehall, pop and hip hop is the Burna boy’s fourth studio album released on July 26, 2019, by Spaceship Entertainment, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music.

The Afro-fusion star who could not contain his happiness shared the news on Instagram, appreciating his fans who have supported him to make the history.

He wrote, “African Giant silver in the UK 🇬🇧 & Own It x2 Platinum. Shouts to my brudda Stormzy 🏆 and love to everyone that supports us.”

The news comes after the single ‘Own It’ by British rapper Stormzy featuring Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran got two-time platinum certification for selling 600,000 copies.

On another note, it was announced on June 4 that the 2019 single ‘Be Honest’ by British singer Jorja Smith featuring Burna Boy had been certified platinum in France.

Burna Boy had in March accepted a gold plaque for his 2018 hit single “On the Low’’. The gold plaque is for selling 100,000 plus copies.

Burna Boy is currently promoting his latest album, ‘Twice As Tall’ which was released Friday, August 14, 2020 and it has recorded over hundred millions views on streaming platforms services, including Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, iTune Store and Deezer.

Burna Boy and his mom were also part of the production with Diddy, especially as the album was recorded in Lagos, because of coronavirus restrictions.

The album contains 15 tracks, featuring Chris Martin (‘Monsters You Made’), Stormzy (‘Real Life’), Youssou N’Dour (‘Level Up/Twice As Tall’) and Naughty by Nature among many others.

The album also includes contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, Mike Dean, Timbaland and others.