By Okafor Ofiebor / Port Harcourt

Suspected internet fraudster on watchlist of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Felix Osilama Okpoh has surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was declared wanted by the EFCC as he is on the watchlist of the FBI for his alleged involvement in a $6 million internet fraud.

The EFCC has thus begun investigation into his involvement in the scam.

A statement issued by the EFCC said Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson, had been declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise, BEC, scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over $6,000,000 USD.

The suspect allegedly provided over forty bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000, 000USD.

He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

However, Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission in company of his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (retd.) and Mrs. Justina Okpoh.

Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the Commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.