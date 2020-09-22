By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

New mom, Perri Edwards is all about her newborn son, Matthew, as she gave out breastfeeding (latching) advice to expectant moms and fellow new moms.

Perri, who is married to Mike Edwards, an Olympian and the first runner-up in the Big Brother Naija ”Pepper Dem” edition welcomed her baby on August 26, 2020.

She gave the advice on her Instagram page where she posted a photo of herself feeding Matthew.

”Think I’m over the painful bit of and actually enjoy breastfeeding @matthewoedwards no matter the hour of the day or where…here’s a little advice

”1. Nipple cream is a saviour, 2. Nipple shields were a waste of money, as I didn’t even use them, 3. Just grit your teeth in the initial stages when it’s painful as pain is only temporary” she concluded.