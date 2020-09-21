By Jennifer Okundia

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, in a new episode on her Vlog on YouTube takes fans through her day as she fixes false lashes, her personal brand.

She launched the brand due to her love for lashes.

Ibrahim used a salon belonging to Ghanaian singer Becca in Ghana, and she approved the services rendered, since she did not tear up during the process.

Vlogging seems to come easy and natural for the curvy movie star and beauty enthusiast.

Since she launched her YouTube channel during COVID-19, she has barely missed a day.