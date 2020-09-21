Juliet Ibrahim teaches how to apply eye lashes

By Jennifer Okundia

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, in a new episode  on her Vlog  on YouTube takes fans through her day as she fixes false lashes, her personal brand.

She launched  the brand due to her love for lashes.

Ibrahim used a salon belonging to Ghanaian singer Becca in Ghana, and she approved the services rendered, since she did not tear up during the process.

Vlogging seems to come easy and natural for the curvy movie star and beauty enthusiast.

Since she launched her YouTube channel during COVID-19, she has barely missed a day.

