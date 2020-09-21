By Jennifer Okundia

Damilola, first daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and her husband Oluseun are now the proud parents of a baby boy.

The couple got married in March 2018, in the presence of their family and friends, in a wedding that took place at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

Announcing the good news on Instagram, the latest grandpa said: “All glory to God, I am now a grand-dad!

My daughter, Oludamilola & her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning!”

His wife Dolapo also shared a picture and penned the caption:

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.” Psalm 127:3

All thanks and praise to God for His precious gift of a baby boy delivered today, to our children, Seun and Damilola Bakare. All glory to God.