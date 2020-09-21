By Jennifer Okundia

Off her forthcoming ‘Restless EP,’ multiple award winning songwriter and singer Simisola Ogunleye, known by her stage name Simi details what to expect from the body of work.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner had a live Question and answer session with her fans, where she talked about what the inspiration behind her single ‘No Longer Beneficial’ is.

Simi stated that she decided to do something out of her comfort zone, and a track that would really stretch her out of the normal.

‘Restless EP’ contains 6 tracks with some features which the mom of one is yet to reveal. The release date will also be disclosed soon.

She even shared a teaser from ‘No Longer Beneficial.’