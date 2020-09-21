By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian star singer and songwriter, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, are giving fans all the goodies from their time together.

‘OBO’ as he is fondly called, has been engaged to Chioma since September 2019, and the duo welcomed a son, Ifeanyi in October 2019.

The couple met at Babcock University, and have been together for more than five years. Sharing pictures on her page, ‘Chefchi’ as the mom of one is mostly called, penned the caption:

brodashaggi

tz_nanaofficial

E pain them ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

prince_ii

soniabridget47

This is the kind of update that I love to see.

menace30bg

Our Queen 💙💫

joy6903

For better and for worse, till death do you part, you two have been through it all, nothing left to go through anymore. Your love is organic, it flows like a river, may this fairytale last forever🙏🙏🙏🙏💋💋♥️♥️

busoladakolo

ikemeamara

E go pain them 😍😍😍😍😍

iyaboojofespris

sureberry_

The only Chef wey no Dey use Maggi cook 🙌🙌🙌

nellyvivian_1

Una no carry ifeanyichukwu😜😜

Davido is set to drop ‘A Better Time’ album by October 2020.