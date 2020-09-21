By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Some private schools in Lagos State recorded a large turnout of students following the Lagos State Government’s directive on resumption on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directed during the 17th Update on the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos.

A correspondent who visited some schools in the state, reports that water, soaps, hand-sanitizers, and infrared thermometer were provided by the schools’ management.

At Honeyland Schools, Ipaja, parents were seen trooping in to drop their children while observing social distancing in registering them.

Also, compulsory wearing of nose masks and social distancing in classrooms were observed by students and teachers.

A big banner displaying the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines was seen at the entrance of the school.

The school principal, Mr Oluyemi Faleke, said that academic activities would start immediately.

Faleke said that the school had concluded the second term examination before the lockdown while the third term examination was conducted during the lockdown.

“Before the resumption, we conducted three online entrance examinations for the new students.

“In all classrooms, we are maintaining social distance by displaying a sticker of “Do Not Sit Here”.

“Teaching starts from 8.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. and virtual learning is still available for students who do not want to resume yet,’’ he said.

However, It was observed that some schools at Iyana-Ipaja and Egbeda areas were still locked and there was no sign of resumption.

At Victoria Island and Lekki, some private schools continued to teach their students through virtual learning.

At the Senior High School, Alimosho, only Junior Secondary Three (JS 3) and Senior Secondary Two (SS 2) students were allowed to enter the school premise with face masks or shields.

Security officials at the Faith Academy, Gowon Estate, Ipaja said that only SS three students have resumed while others will be resuming on Thursday.

Mr Abdul Ademola, Principal, Homat Group of Schools, Odogunyan, Ikorodu said that the school would keep guiding the students on COVID-19 protocols.

Ademola said that management had reduced the number of students in a class from 20 students before the lockdown to 12 students as part of effort to prevent infection.

“We are all happy to resume back to school after staying home for too long.

“There is no automatic promotion in our school, we are going to engage all classes with lectures, continuous assessment and examination,’’ he said.

Mrs. Olanike Ayoola, a parent at Honeyland schools expressed confidence that her children were safe with the school because of the guidelines been maintained.

“I am so confident of my children’s school; they are ready for the students’ resumption.

“During the lockdown, they educated us on the safety protocols against COVID-19,’’ Ayoola said.

Another parent, Mrs. Kehinde Ojewoye, corroborated Ayoola’s confidence, saying that she was not scared of COVID-19.

According to Ojewoye, the school is fully prepared for the students’ resumption.

She said that teachers should just maintain social distancing with their students to avoid any issue.