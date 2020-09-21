By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer, songwriter, philanthropist and activist Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, clocked 45 on September 18th 2020.

His wife Annie, their family and friends, celebrated the music icon who has blessed fans with hit songs back to back.

2Baba and Annie got married in 2012 and they have two lovely girls, Isabela and Olivia. The musician has other kids with other women.

See video clips from the house party held in honour of the Nigerian star here.

Annie in a message wrote:

@medlinboss 😩

How many times did I call your name mama 😩😩 Me and all my last mins ooooo!!! But She came through , styled my mother , my daughters , my mother InLaw and myself all in just 24HRS 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😰😳

You Are An Amazing Magician ooooo Ahhhhhh She just kept saying , don’t worry , I will sort everyone, make sure you can get everyone to come in for fittings oooo give me 5hrs !!! Ahhhhhhh !🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏽

Please just check out my beautiful sweet mother, my beautiful bright mother InLaw, my incredible Sunshine ☀️ @officialisabelidibia2 and My Super STAR #oliviaIdibia 💫

#aGuyAt45

Stylist : @medlinboss 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Make up on everyone : My Sweetheart @marcxpro ❤️

@medlinboss @marcxpro I loveeeeeeee you😩

#familyovereverything #esobEvents