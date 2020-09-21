By Jennifer Okundia
Nigerian singer, songwriter, philanthropist and activist Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, clocked 45 on September 18th 2020.
His wife Annie, their family and friends, celebrated the music icon who has blessed fans with hit songs back to back.
2Baba and Annie got married in 2012 and they have two lovely girls, Isabela and Olivia. The musician has other kids with other women.
See video clips from the house party held in honour of the Nigerian star here.
View this post on Instagram
A Very Big Mighty Shout Out To @esobevents 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 🙌🏾 They Hook Up “A Guy” Surprise 45th Birthday For Me Under Only 24hrs ahhhhh @sunmboadeoye You Are A Magician ooooooo ! On Wednesday Night At About 8:30pm it , I Called Esob Ceo @sunmboadeoye , “Babe , You know me n all my last min plans,abeg no vex oo.. she bursted out laughing , Annie u have come again ooooo , anyways long story short , I told her all I really wanted for baba Surprise dinner , told her how baba didn’t wanna do any celebration, but I wanted something extremely intimate , just him , our moms and all his kids ! Just family!!!! She said beautiful, Annie go and sleep you are sorted 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾And I was sorted oooo!! I also told her how I wanted all of his friends and family all over the world to be a part of his 45th! She said done !🙌🏾🙌🏾💃🏾💃🏾And Gave me the idea of the “surprise zoom dinner” I was over the moon with that thought ! So all of his friends n family all over the world can be a part of his 45th , yet very intimate! Chai! Na so we start planning ! And it was a huge success 💃🏾💃🏾 A Guy Thought I Was Taking him out for dinner alone ! na so my makeup 😂😂 no gree finish ! He came up screaming “ babe, na which kind make up u Dey do wey no Dey finish 😂😂😂🤣 He got to the rooftop anddddddd Surprise!!!!! He didn’t even know his boys were around ! Sumbo n I pulled d trick on him😂 And The Highlights was Into the dinner , a tv screen came up n boom!!! All of his friends, family and his kids in America popped up too! That one shock am oo😂! He was pleasantly surprised and extremely happy !! 🎤 Goal achieved ! Thank you again @esobevents for making all of these happen in 24 hrs 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I can’t be calm ooo more images and epistles loading ❤️ Baba cake : from @olango7 💫 #aGuyAt45 #esobEvents 🥰 #Esobevents #AGuyAt45 Coverage – @skechiphotography #esobcares #esobmoment
View this post on Instagram
Wait For It Guys !!!!! Mbok read my last ost epistle before viewing!!!! Thank you so much @efeomorogbe , @phadekemi @amfrankiej @kokomartins1 @officialtriple1 @abeeba007 @medlinboss n ofcos @esobevents #aGuyAt45 #esobEvents 🍷 #Esobevents #AGuyAt45 #HappyBirthday2baba Planner – @esobevents #esobcares #esobmoment
Annie in a message wrote:
@medlinboss 😩
How many times did I call your name mama 😩😩 Me and all my last mins ooooo!!! But She came through , styled my mother , my daughters , my mother InLaw and myself all in just 24HRS 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😰😳
You Are An Amazing Magician ooooo Ahhhhhh She just kept saying , don’t worry , I will sort everyone, make sure you can get everyone to come in for fittings oooo give me 5hrs !!! Ahhhhhhh !🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏽
Please just check out my beautiful sweet mother, my beautiful bright mother InLaw, my incredible Sunshine ☀️ @officialisabelidibia2 and My Super STAR #oliviaIdibia 💫
#aGuyAt45
Stylist : @medlinboss 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Make up on everyone : My Sweetheart @marcxpro ❤️
@medlinboss @marcxpro I loveeeeeeee you😩
#familyovereverything #esobEvents
