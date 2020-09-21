The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami has been conferred with an Award of Excellence as “Digital Icon of the Year.”

The award was conferred on Pantami by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Postgraduate Representative Council.

The accolade according to ABUPRC is in recognition of the minister’s immense contribution to enlightening and empowering Nigerian students through quality mentorship coupled with transparent and accountable leadership.

See images during the virtual presentation of the Award below: