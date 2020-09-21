By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju

Public and private schools in Oyo State, on Monday, resumed, with most of them complying strictly with COVID-19 protocols and government’s guidelines on staggered school hours.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, all schools were closed since March.

A NAN correspondent, who moved around Ibadan, reported that most schools complied with necessary guidelines, while students and pupils were seeing wearing face masks and washing their hands before being allowed to enter their schools.

At Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School, Liberty Road, Ibadan, students in senior classes, who were to attend the afternoon session, were seen being sent back, with an instruction that they should report back at 12 noon.

Also, students without face masks were asked to go back home, while hand washing equipment was provided. Mrs Omowunmi Oladiti, the Headteacher of Ansar-Ud-Deen Nursery and Primary School, Liberty Road, said that they were running only the morning session, as the students’ population in the school was just 50.

“Our creche and pre-school classes are not operating yet because we have been directed not to run those classes, at least, for now,” she said.

Dr Rashid Fasasi, the Principal, Ibadan Boys’ High School, Oke-Bola, said that the school authorities had held a meeting with both parents and teachers, ahead of the opening of the school.

He said that both parties had been fully informed of their individual responsibilities, adding that the school had made provision for enough hand washing units to conveniently serve the whole school.

“At the entrance, you are expected to wash your hands, while temperatures are also being checked to halt the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Fasasi added that the school was having two sessions, in accordance with the guidelines given by the state government.

“The morning session is for the junior students while the afternoon session is for those in senior classes,” he said.

NAN