By Jethro Ibileke

Hundreds of members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State on Monday held a triumphant procession rally to celebrate the party’s victory at last Saturday’s governorship election.

Leading the procession were the party’s candidate at the election and the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the party’s national vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party in the state.

The procession which took off at the Government House in GRA, went through Reservation Road, through Sapele road, to the city centre (Ring Road) and Airport road.

While many members of the party were convayed in both open roof vehicles and others vehicles, hundreds others walk along the procession.

The long queue of vehicles caused heavy vehicular traffic along the routes and other adjourning streets.

One of the jubilant PDP members who gave his name as Osaro Igbineweka, said they are happy with the victory of Governor Obaseki at the polls.

“The victory of the governor at the election deserves celebration because it is victory for the common people of Edo, it is victory from the shackles of the real political godfather.

“We just have to celebrate because Edo has finally returned to its traditional political party, the PDP. We are happy that the votes of the people have finally counted.”