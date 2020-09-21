By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Popular Pastor and founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, David Ibiyeomie has said nothing on earth could ever make him get angry with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Ibiyeomie, who recently cursed and threatened to kill critic, Daddy Freeze for daring to challenge Oyedepo, said on Sunday during a sermon on tithing that he was connected with blessings when he met Oyedepo, whom he described as his ‘father in the Lord.’

“I knew when I connected with blessings, encounter with Bishop David Oyedepo. When a priest said, especially a spiritual father pronounced blessings on you, it is powerful.

“Some of you get sick just because you get angry with me. I can’t get angry with Oyedepo. Nothing on earth can make me get angry with him.

“Plenty things that could have caused it, forget it but it can’t happen. You don’t change fathers. They are not wrappers.

“God told me to meet Oyedepo. I have many mentors but one father. I don’t call two people fathers. It is spiritual arrogance not to tithe. It is saying I can do without God,” he said.

According to Ibiyeomie, “the only thing that competes with God is money. Any money that can’t be used to serve God has been idolized. Tithing is not negotiable and 10 per cent of every increase,” he said.