Michael Adeshina

Tributes have begun to pour as Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye celebrates more than 300,000 hours of life.

On Monday, September 21, the award-winning actor clocks 38.

The good-looking actor, however, kept his birthday message short and straight to thanksgiving.

“Thank you GOD,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, Patience Ozokwo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Adunni Ade, were among the stars who have felicitated with Mike.

Patience Ozokwo wrote: Happy birthday @mikeezu. May God continue to bless you today and always.

Adunni Ade: Happy Birthday Mike! Gods Blessings

Ninalowo said: Happy birthday bro @mikeezu continue to grow in Grace & prosper baba

Juliet Ibrahim: Happy birthday dear 🤗

Mike is from Uzoakoli in Abia State, Nigeria.

He attended the Federal Government College, Wukari, Taraba and Archbishop Aggey Memorial school, Lagos before studying Accounting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

He worked as a banker prior to becoming an actor.

He was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the movie “The Assassin” at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009 and a nomination for Best Actor in Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.