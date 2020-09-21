By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor and model Alexx Ekubo will now be addressed as Chief Ikuku, after his installation as Ikuku Of Amumara Town, in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria.

Ekubo won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the Weekend Getaway.

He was also first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.

The event took place at the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival) in the state. He was given the title by Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town.

Captioning the visuals on his timeline, he said:

“Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – have just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise. IMO State. At the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival).

“Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State

“Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, @vintagedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m.

“Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nick name”. #IgboAmaka 🌪🌪🌪

Quick Bio Update : Chief Ikuku 🌪🌪”