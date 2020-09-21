From 189 cases on 19 September, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria tumbled below 100 on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, 97 new cases were reported from 11 states and the Federal capital of Abuja.

Lagos reported 46 cases, the highest for the day.

Kwara has 12, Rivers 11, while Adamawa, Niger, Ogun and Osun have four cases each.

Abuja recorded lone case.

The breakdown per state:

Lagos-46

Kwara-12

Rivers-11

Adamawa-4

Niger-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Ekiti-3

Imo-3

Kaduna-3

Plateau-2

FCT-1

57,242 confirmed

48,569 discharged

1,098 deaths

In the last two weeks Nigeria has been logging extremely low COVID-19 figures.

Between 13 September and 19 September, Nigeria reported just 968 new cases overall.

A week before, the number of confirmed cases was 1,272.

The falling figures account for why the country has been easing up the COVID-19 measures.

Schools are re-opening this week and worship centres have been authorised to operate in full.