Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has congratulated the Nigerian-born scientist Councillor Ernest Ezeajughi who was elected to serve a second one year term as the mayor of Brent for another year.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement by NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in Abuja on Monday.

Dabiri-Erewa said the re-election of Councillor Ezeajughi was a testimony to his outstanding performance during his first term which earned him the respect of the people.

She advised him to continue to impact positively on the people, especially those who gave him the mandate, by living up to the expectations.

The NIDCOM boss urged other Nigerians living abroad to emulate the friendly disposition of Councillor Ezeajughi that endeared him to the people outside the shores of Nigeria.

The re-election following the first-ever virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the council.

Councillor Ezeajughi was first elected Mayor in 2019 and has gone about discharging his duties with gusto. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Councillor Ezeajughi has had to cut back on his outings this year but in recognition of his sterling work.

The council voted to return him to office for another year.

The event was attended by councillors from across the borough and it also confirmed that Councillor Lia Colacicco, who represents Mapesbury ward, will continue as deputy mayor.

During his mayoral year, Councillor Ezeajughi will continue to promote Brent and participate in activities that help the economic, social, cultural and environmental well being of Brent and its residents.