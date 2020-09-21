By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Netflix, the world’s leading Internet entertainment service, has announced new Nigerian original series in the pipeline plus three new Nigerian branded films licensed to Netflix.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix Director of Licensing and Co-Productions in Africa, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The three anticipated Nigerian films by some of Nigeria’s prolific filmmakers – Mo Abudu, Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba – are set to premiere on Netflix.

They include Òlòtūré, the story of a young female journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose a human trafficking syndicate.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, Òlòtūré is part of Netflix’s partnership with Mo Abudu and her production company, Ebonylife.

It is directed by Kenneth Gyang and is expected to launch globally on Oct. 2.

There is also “Citation”, directed by Kunle Afolayan and produced by Golden Effects Pictures, which will also launch globally on Nov. 6.

King of Boys II is the sequel to Kemi Adetiba’s 2018 crime thriller and which launches globally in the first half of 2021.

Amadasun says “these Netflix Original films demonstrate how we’re building a home for the best-in-class Nigerian content for our members in Nigeria and beyond.’’

“It is amazing to see how Nigerian films and series resonate with audiences around the world.

“ By making it easy for people to watch films and shows from other countries, we can help them build empathy and develop a shared understanding of the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Ghettuba, the Lead for African Originals at Netflix, said that the new series and films were at different stages of production while others were ready to premiere.

She said that Netflix was encouraged by abundant talents in the country to work with Nigerian content providers to produce original contents for a global audience.

“Netflix is proud to continue to invest in more original content from Nigeria.

`We are also thrilled to grow our existing creative partnerships while forming new ones.

“They will join people like Mo Abudu, Kemi Adetiba and Kunle Afolayan to bring more Nigerian stories onto the service.

“We look forward to partnering with the Inkblot team to bring this exciting young adult series to life.

“They will join the growing slate of Nigerian content on the service and debut to 193 million members in 190 countries around the world,’’ she said.

NAN