By Awayi Kuje/ Lafia

Mr Abdulaziz Danladi, member of the Social Democratic Party, representing Keffi East Constituency in Nasarawa House of Assembly has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was announced today by the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi.

Balarabe-Abdullahi gave an assurance of brotherliness to him, while in APC , in the interest of the party and for the overall development of the state.

The speaker congratulated Danladi and urged him to continue to remain steadfast and focused toward contributing his quota to the development of his constituency, the party and the state at large.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate our brother, Abdulaziz, for joining our party, APC. You are indeed welcome home.

“We are ready to extend hands of friendship to you at all times. I also expect other members from the other sides to join our party soon.

“We will want to see at the end of the day that everybody in the state is a member of APC,’’ he said.

Danladi told newsmen later that his decision to join the APC was as a result of the developmental strides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the speaker’s pragmatic and inclusive leadership.

He added that the crisis in SDP currently was another reason for leaving the party.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the leaders and supporters of my former party, SDP, for the support and mandate given to me as member of the state legislature.

“I was formerly a member of APC, but it was due to disagreement that I left the party to SDP.

“What informed me to rejoin the party, APC, is as a result of the pragmatic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Abdullahi Sule as well as the outstanding performance and inclusive leadership of our speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi.

“I want to join them to continue to contribute my quota to the development of my constituency, the state and the country at large.

“My constituents have already given me approval and blessing to join the APC,” he said.