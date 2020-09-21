By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) has expressed sadness over the death the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

NAHCON Executive Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, in a statement by Mrs Fatima Usara, Head, Public Affairs of the commission, on Monday in Abuja, described the demise of the monarch as a great loss to the country.

Hassan also said that the demise of the emir came at a time when dignified royal fathers like him were most needed.

According to him, the late emir’s personality was most needed in cementing the unity of the Nigerian society along with the States and Federal Government.

He said that the NAHCON family extended its condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, his immediate family and entire people of Zazzau over the loss of the venerated statesman.

”We pray Jannat ul Firdaus to be his final abode. May the Almighty grant his family and people the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.