Asiwaju Bola Tinubu chose his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s 60th birthday to remember what they had been through together as a couple, for more than 30 years.

In a message to mark her special day, Tinubu thanked her for sticking with him even in the most difficult times of the struggle for democracy.

He was referring their days in exile during the Abacha years, and how he and the family had to be smuggled out of Nigeria in 1994 to avoid the long hands of the junta.

Tinubu remembered all today:

“You have been my strongest ally and supporter through even the harshest and most difficult times, which is a separate chapter in itself, reflecting your perseverance, endurance and independent character.

“The darkest days of my political exile were made easier by your presence by my side, even though very difficult for our children, as we struggled together for the return of democracy to our land and the hope of a better Nigeria…”

In an earlier statement, Oluremi Tinubu, who became a senator in 2011, had ruled out an elaborate birthday bash.

She urged those who want to give her birthday presents to convert it into cash and donate to her charity organisation, New Era.