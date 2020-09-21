Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

According to the club on its official website, the German player is now observing 10 days of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

Manchester City is yet to kick-start their 2020/21 Premier League season. This is because of their involvement in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League last season.

Their opening league fixture holds today with an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.