Manchester City have announced their return to the Premie League, thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 in their opening game of the season.

The away side dominated possession throughout the match and found the net for their opening goal in the 20th minute.

Kevin De Bryune scored from the penalty spot after Wolves player, Romain Saiss, slides in to bring the Belgian down just inside the area.

Just before the first half ended, Phil Foden finds the net again from a simple finish to put Man City comfortably ahead.

The one-sided match ended 2-0 in the first half until wolves tried to stage a comeback towards the end of the match. Man City, however, stood their ground to defend their lead.

Raul Jimenez found the net in the 78th minute getting a lifeline for the host and try to settle for a draw.

However, Man City came roaring back in the additional time with a goal from Gabriel Jesus.