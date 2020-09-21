By Agency Reporter

FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has ended his contract and settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain on Monday.

The Catalans’ third top goalscorer of all time was told he was not wanted by new FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman and has been looking for a new club.

The 33-year-old Suarez, who has one year to run on his FC Barcelona contract, agreed a deal with the club to cut it short, the reports said.

A newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, said Suarez has fixed a contract with Atletico Madrid for two seasons, although the club will need to lighten their wage bill to accommodate the Uruguayan.

Media reports in Italy also say Juventus are in talks with Atletico Madrid to re-sign Spain striker Alvaro Morata.

Suarez had been heavily linked with Juventus, but coach Andrea Pirlo said it was unlikely he would come to Italy because of the difficulty in obtaining an EU passport.

The striker finished as Barca’s second-highest scorer last season behind captain Lionel Messi and scored 198 goals in 283 games for Barca, after joining in 2014 from Liverpool

Since Ronald Koeman joined Barcelona, Luiz Suarez’s future with the club has been uncertain.

The new coach told Suarez, he was out of his plans for 2020-21.

And Koeman showed it as he left Suarez out of all Barca’s three pre-season friendlies.