Michael Adeshina

Leyton Orient on Monday confirmed that a number of their first-team squad have tested positive for COVID-19, throwing Tuesday’s League Cup home match against Tottenham Hotspur in doubt.

These positive cases were discovered after Leyton Orient conducted a COVID-19 test on all first-team playing squad following their match on Saturday.

However, Orient confirmed its Breyer Group Stadium, which is due to host Tottenham in the third round of the League Cup, and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.

“We have informed the EFL and Tottenham Hotspur and will make a further announcement regarding Tuesday’s match shortly.

“We have also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information,” Orient said in a statement.

Leyton Orient players who tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines.

However, the English Football League (EFL) has also reacted to the information provided by Leyton Orient.

See the statement released by EFL below: